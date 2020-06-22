Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.