We did not have a plan for Lakewood’s Green Mountain, which turned out to be a good way to go. You know the drill: Bring water, have sturdy footwear and wear layers. But don’t fret about traction, as these well-formed trails of William F. Hayden Park tend to stay dry.
“Summer, winter, spring or fall, this is my peak,” says mountaineer Alyson Kirk of nearby Morrison. While she and other locals have their preferred access and course, we recommend letting your adventurous spirit guide you. We did, from the premier trailhead off Alameda Parkway.
The parking lot is near the crest of the thoroughfare. Amid the traffic and urban sprawl, you have to feel grateful for these 2,400 acres of open space.
It’s not so much a peak as a mesa that defines William F. Hayden Park — a flat above 6,850 feet. That’s what we sought, though we weren’t clear on the best route. The Green Mountain Trail wraps 6 ½ miles around the park, and we started on it, going left at the trailhead.
Through an oak patch, the trail splits three ways. We went right, eyeing the Hayden Trail that climbed up to ridges. At the next junction, we went straight.
We ascended and switchbacked, vistas opening against a blue sky: the plains hazy, the city and its water supplies shimmering. The more we climbed, the more we understood how the landscape rolled and folded higher and higher. The trail, though, never felt harshly steep.
At the junction posted with a 2 ½ -mile marker, we veered left, wondering about the view from the radio tower. We were not disappointed. From the plateau, we beheld snow-capped peaks mixing with green foothills. Boulder’s Flatirons also entered the panorama.
At the radio tower, the 2.75-mile Summit Loop Trail starts. Satisfied ourselves, we returned the way we came.
Trip report: 3.8 miles round trip, 552 feet elevation gain, 6,790 feet max
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: Going north on Interstate 25, exit for Sixth Avenue and follow U.S. 6 west to Lakewood. Exit for Colorado 391 south/Kipling Street. Off 391, turn right for Alameda Avenue and drive uphill. Trailhead parking lot will be on your right, opposite side of the Green Mountain Recreation Center.
FYI: Multiuse trail. Dogs on leash.
