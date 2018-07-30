Mount Sanitas
Sanitas is Latin for “health,” and Boulder’s Mount Sanitas will indeed whip you into shape. The trail length to the summit won’t intimidate, but for some, the elevation gain will.
The way to the top via the Sanitas Valley is a slightly shorter, less rigorous trip. But the classic route is via the Mount Sanitas Trail, a favorite of the local, gritty runners and a surprise adventure for visitors.
Mapleton Avenue turns into Sunshine Canyon Drive, and the trailhead is off the road, beside a picnic pavilion. Cross the stream and decide to go left on the Mount Sanitas Trail or right to Sanitas Valley. We went left and felt the burn almost immediately. The rock and log steps are relentless. The first false summit of the trek is reached in less than a mile, with great views of the angling Flatirons to the west and city to the east.
The trail crests to greater scenery and to the sight of crowds continuing up, letting you know the workout isn’t over. Plenty of feet have trampled the path to make it clear in the rock piles. If your knees are prone to pain, be forewarned.
You’re close when the Indian Peaks come into view between the trees. The splendor is unobstructed at the craggy top, where the East Ridge Trail runs rather steeply down.
The return can’t be described as technical, but “tricky” is a fair description. The East Ridge is more rugged than the ridge you followed up, festooned with more rocks and scree. But again, the path is easily followed thanks to the trampling and directional logs. At one point, it seems to end at an overlook, but see the trail continuing to your left, creeping through boulders.
Eventually, the trail meets the wide, gravel path through Sanitas Valley, a peaceful stroll that is hard-earned.
Trip log: 3.9 miles round trip (loop), 1,263-foot elevation gain, 6,759 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate-difficult
Getting there: Off Interstate 25, exit for U.S. 36 west to Boulder. Exit for Baseline Road and go to right turn for Broadway. Go left on University, then right on 9th Street, then left onto Mapleton. The trailhead will be to your right before the Centennial parking lot.
FYI: Hiking only. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE