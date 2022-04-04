Happy Trails: Monument Valley Park is downtown Colorado Springs' fresh-air escape

Most people roam Monument Valley Park unaware of the historic grounds they are on.
Today’s bunch are a running, cycling, pickleball-playing bunch — students from adjacent Colorado College and many more from around Colorado Springs getting fresh air and exercise on this edge of downtown. Also, we find swimmers at the small pool. Others play sports on other fields and courts; others cast a line in fishing ponds. There are also those without a home, finding refuge in the creek-fed green space Gen. William Jackson Palmer envisioned for his resort city.
Unknown to many, Monument Valley Park represents one of the city founder’s great prides. Palmer deeded 164 acres to the city in 1907. It was a slim tract beside his railroad, not a lot of land on either side of Monument Creek for about 2 miles. “(B)ut it was long enough to parallel the tracks and give the impression of a lush city to the arriving travelers,” reads a 2021 book, “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past.”
The book cites several intrigues that might catch your eye around the park, including a geologic wall, rare lacebark pines and Works Progress Administration remnants. Likely, it’s Pikes Peak that holds your attention — the view that so inspired Palmer.
A fine way to start is from the north side, at the plentiful parking at Legacy Plaza. At last visit, we followed the trail from the south end of the lot into the park.
Our tracker showed about 1.6 miles at Aspen Point bridge, where we looped back, skipping less-scenic parts farther ahead. The return on this other side of the park, going upstream, features charming pines and modest cascades of the creek. Also charming is the Popcycle Bridge, leading back to Legacy Plaza.
Trip log: 3.3 miles (loop)
Getting there: Legacy Plaza at 1800 Recreation Way. From Interstate 25, take Exit 144 toward Fontanero Street, continuing east to the dead end. Go right to parking lot.
FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. November through April, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May through October. Foot and bike traffic only on trails. Dogs on leash. No alcohol.