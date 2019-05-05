Lincoln Mountain Open Space
So you want to get on the trail but fear the typical crowds of Colorado Springs. Look north to Douglas County. Though not quite as varied as what you’d find here in the foothills, the open space portfolio is impressive, catering to multiple users and especially suitable for equestrians living here in the countryside. Plenty of room for horse trailers is at the parking lot for Lincoln Mountain Open Space. Heading east through the fields, your expectations might be low. But the views atop the mesa centerpiece will blow you away.
Start on the flat path to the sign pointing left for the Mountain Trail. It’s a seamless incline alternating between grassy flats and oak before the trail meets rhyolite rocks and tall pines. The switchbacks are long and infrequent enough so people unaware of trail etiquette won’t be tempted to cut. The swoopy, crunchy descent is enjoyed by mountain bikers.
You’ll want to plan your visit on a clear day for the panorama at the top. Longs Peak can be seen northwest with the cluster of snow-capped majesty encompassing Rocky Mountain National Park. The rock promontory Devil’s Head looms between those mountains and the full, magnificent shape of Pikes Peak.
Those are just a few of the spoils at this surprising elevation near 7,400 feet, reached in a little more than a mile. The “stem” leads to the “lollipop” loop, wrapping Lincoln’s plateau for 1 ½ miles.
Trip log: 4.1 miles round trip (“lollipop” loop), 400 feet elevation gain, 7,390 feet max
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Off Interstate 25, take exit 153 for Interquest Parkway and continue north on Colorado 83. After about 13 miles, 83 splits at a ‘T’ for Jones Road; go left, following the gravel road down to the parking lot.
FYI: Multiuse. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE