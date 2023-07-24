On the Front Range, if we're thinking about chasing waterfalls, we're mostly thinking about grand cascades somewhere beyond the Continental Divide. Telluride’s Bridal Veil Falls, Steamboat’s Fish Creek Falls and North Clear Creek Falls outside Lake City are some of the most talked about on the Western Slope.

Let's talk about Elk Falls.

This is the signature scene of Staunton State Park near Conifer. Tumbling about 75 feet deep in the park’s forest and granite, Elk Falls has been called the tallest waterfall closest to Denver.

As the water began gushing from ice early this spring, we were surprised to enjoy the view by ourselves. Then again, it was a weekday. And the in-and-out traffic, we were told, had been helped by a shorter route that has come online in recent years thanks to the construction of the Lazy V parking lot. The lot is situated closer to the falls, more west of the trailhead people have ventured from since the park opened in 2013.

It's still a fairly lengthy trip following these well-marked trails in order: Staunton Ranch, Bugling Elk, Chimney Rock, Elk Falls. You'll want to start early. And yes, a weekday is nice.

Staunton Ranch Trail offers great, early views of massive outcrops treasured by climbers. You'll either continue trending west on trail or find yourself having veered onto a road, as we did. Either way, you're on the right track; you should see a marker informing you're on Bugling Elk Trail.

It leads to Elk Falls Pond. Stay straight past the water, up into the woods where you meet Chimney Rock Trail.

The path skirts the edge of a scenic canyon before the steep, chunky drop to Elk Falls. Watch your step heading down to the base of the refreshing reward.

Trip log: ~7 1/2 miles (out and back), ~1,500 feet elevation gain

Difficulty: Moderate-difficult

Getting there: Staunton State Park is located at 12102 S. Elk Creek Road, Pine. Past the entrance station, follow signs to Lazy V parking lot.

FYI: Day use 6 a.m.-10 p.m. $10 entrance fee. Route is open to hikers, bikes and horses until the last, foot-only stretch to Elk Falls.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE