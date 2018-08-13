Crystal Trail

If you’re looking for the quick satisfaction of conquering some steep switchbacks without spending an entire day scaling a fourteener, you’re in luck.

Rising over the quaint town of Green Mountain Falls, the Crystal Trail fittingly has its share of rushing waterfalls. The sound of water cheers you on as you trek up a steep valley. Gaining 1,500 feet in elevation is rewarded at the top with views of Pikes Peak, tucked behind the sparkling Crystal Creek Reservoir.

The hike requires some readiness for varied terrain. Expect to be hopping through shallow water, and be prepared to hold steady on moist and dry soil alike. Though there’s little reprieve until the end of the climb, the large rock formations at the top signal the distance remaining like a beacon of rest.

The foliage transitions from a moist, deep green to a dusty pale olive as you reach higher elevation, and looking out on the neighborhood below, cars turn slowly into ants. While well-worn and easy to track, the trail is narrow, so it’s definitely best in warm months. The climb back down is already tricky if the tread on your shoes is worn.

At the top of the trail, take a left and climb over the dam to skip across the Pikes Peak Toll Road and arrive at your watery bliss. Don’t dream of taking a dip, because it’s city drinking water — no swimming allowed. But the mere sight of Crystal Creek Reservoir is enough to help you find your inner serenity, as well as pride over all of the folks who paid the toll fee for the same view.

Athletic dogs trot up and down the Crystal Trail with ease. It’s a moderate challenge for the seasoned hiker and a do-able butt-kicker for those out of practice.

Trip log: 5.1 miles round trip (out and back), 1,581-foot total elevation gain, 9,226 feet max

Difficulty: Moderate-difficult

Getting there: From Colorado Springs, head west on U.S. 24 and turn left onto Chipita Park Road. Park at space on Ute Pass Avenue near the Ute Pass Trail head. There’s little parking any closer to the trail.

FYI: Check the Green Mountain Falls Trails Committee for the trail to make sure it’s open. Dogs allowed.