Mason Creek Trail to Bear Paw Trail, Staunton State Park
The late Frances Staunton willed her family’s rugged land to the public on the condition that it be kept “a natural wilderness-type park.” And while the big parking lot across from a big picnic pavilion might disturb her, she would no doubt be pleased by what’s beyond the trailheads: tranquil woods, secret ponds, waterfalls, granite outcrops and mountain vistas that all together rival the nature at other Colorado state parks.
The 3,828-acre refuge hides off U.S. 285 in the foothills southwest of Denver. For as close as Staunton State Park is also to Colorado Springs, we were pleasantly surprised to have long stretches of the Mason Creek Trail all to ourselves. That was especially surprising as we were heading to the park’s greatest elevations.
The path starts through a meadow home to summer butterflies and hummingbirds. Turn left for the sign pointing to Bear Paw Trail 2 miles away. Enter a shaded and fragrant pine forest, following the creek that spills over mossy stones and forms photo-worthy cascades at times.
During the second mile, you’ll find yourself in higher meadows, viewing rock-festooned hillsides. The swooping, uphill trail is a decent workout and a special joy for mountain bikers coming down.
At the junction, we turned left for the Bear Paw Trail, the 2.3-mile spur that couldn’t be looped with the Mason Creek Trail portion closed for restoration. So we enjoyed an out-and-back trek on Bear Paw, stopping for majestic overlooks.
At the first, the parking lot far below makes you feel proud of the ascent. Mount Bierstadt hangs high above Lion’s Head, the park’s iconic rock formation. Climb 100-plus feet to the Pikes Peak overlook and close to 100 feet higher to the Eagle Cliffs overlook.
Trip log: 9.4 miles round trip (out and back), 1,311-foot elevation gain, 9,575 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate
Getting there: Take Interstate 25 north to Colorado 470 west to U.S. 285 south. After about 19 miles on 285, exit right for Elk Creek Road, which leads to the park. The trailhead parking lot is the first right after the pay station.
FYI: $7 day pass. Multi-use trail. Dogs on leash. Camping by reservation only.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE