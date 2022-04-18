Near a bend of the road through Garden of the Gods' far west side, a small parking lot serves as base for ideal sight-seeing in this treasured park.

Try as it may between the trees, this trailhead can't hide. It's one entry to Siamese Twins, those spires that make for a postcard destination. This parking lot, numbered 14, is also an entry to the lesser-talked about Cabin Canyon Trail, a loop that forms a figure-eight with that ring around the red rock pair.

The short distances demand you hike both. Also, the short distances usually mean turnover is quick in the parking lot. Still, anyone familiar with the Garden's summer traffic knows better than to count on a spot (early morning or late afternoon on a weekday is your best bet). And can you blame anyone who takes their time, stopping to take in the views?

We started toward Siamese Twins, following the marked trail from the parking lot's south side. It only takes a slight ascent to be spoiled by sweeping mountain views. A post points left to the towers, which perfectly frame Pikes Peak. The trail descends through pinyon, juniper, oak and pine, following a dry creek.

Just before the return to the parking lot, you'll spot Cabin Creek Trail to the right, springing uphill through a meadow frequented by wildlife. A distant Cameron's Cone looms up the trail, before the viewshed emerges at a rock pile overlook. The park's greenery sprawls all around. It's a perfect place for to catch a sunrise or sunset, watching the light change on the rock and not-so-distant-seeming peak.

From there, Cabin Creek Trail descends a rocky, wide-open ridge. It trends south, facing Cheyenne Mountain now. It veers east back to the parking lot.

Trip log: 1.2 miles round trip (both loops), 245 feet elevation gain

Getting there: From the park's main entrance along 30th Street across from the visitor center, continue along Juniper Loop, following signs toward Manitou Springs. Past Scotsman Picnic Area, parking lot 14 will be on the right, before Balanced Rock.

FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30; 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1-Oct. 31. No bikes on trail. Dogs on leash.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE