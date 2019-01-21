Contemplative Trail, Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Red Rock Canyon Open Space has the reputation of being the locals’ Garden of the Gods. Colorado Springs’ most famous park overflows with visitors in summer, while Red Rock Canyon’s far-reaching trail network offers solitude away from roads and equally intriguing rock formations. What better name than Contemplative for one of the premier trails here? Many go out and back via the short path through sandstone hogbacks, but we propose a loop that showcases the open space’s wild variety.
Start on the trail at the westernmost boundary of the parking lot, near the roundabout on which you came. Parallel paths run left and right, and we stayed right, enjoying the valley and views of freshly coated Pikes Peak after a snowstorm the night before. Soon, we took the short hill to our left, meeting the marker for the Contemplative Trail.
The path meanders through shining red slabs and thickets of ponderosa pine and scrub oak. Also, you’ll find benches along the way, perched at inspiring overlooks. Near the first, the trail follows a rustic staircase, one of many keeping the route easy to follow and steep terrain easy to cover.
Just ahead, trails split and converge around oak; keep left to descend down a long line of stairs, coming to a junction. Stay straight on Contemplative. Stairs pop up again to your left, but stay straight for the last set that ascends to the “T” for Sand Canyon Trail.
You’ll go left at the “T,” quickly meeting the Quarry Pass Trail that slightly rises beside a knoll. Find yourself in the high, open splendor, a panorama that spoils you less than a mile into the trip. Garden of the Gods, those monoliths forming a crown in the near distance, is particularly striking.
At the next well-marked junction, continue straight on Quarry Pass. The trail skirts a beautiful ridge with more unobstructed vistas. You’ll get a glimpse down into the destination: the historic quarry formed by massive, ancient rock. The trail loops down, joining the woods again, and now the viewing treat is Cheyenne Cañon.
At a “Y,” continue uphill on Quarry Pass, breaching the quarry’s square passage. Careful as you step down, and mind your feet again on the thin trail through shrubs that steeply drops into a sun-splashed valley. You’ll be able to see the post rail marking the Red Rock Canyon Trail on which you’ll return. It leads to the parking lot on the opposite side of the park. Walk the brief distance back to your spot.
Trip report: 2.5 miles round trip (loop), 298 feet elevation gain, 6,409 feet max
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Off U.S. 24, turn on Ridge Road to the open space’s parking lot.
FYI: Multiuse trail. Dogs on leash. Don’t leave valuables in your car.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE