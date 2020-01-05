Happy Trails: 7 favorites from 2019
Another year of Happy Trails, our ongoing series spotlighting mostly regional, mostly family-friendly hikes, has come to a close. Here we reflect on some of our favorites from 2019:
Dixon Trail
So here’s one maybe not for the whole family. It’s a steep, 17-mile journey up Cheyenne Mountain. This past summer was the first time many traveled the new summiting path, and it did not disappoint.
Dome Rock
If you haven’t tried the 11-mile loop in Teller County, make 2020 the year. Plan accordingly: The preserve is closed Dec. 1 through July 15 for bighorn sheep lambing. The brief window keeps the rock- festooned wonderland all the more special.
Fremont Peak
The views from this Cañon City mountaintop above 7,200 feet are better than they should be from that altitude. From the Royal Gorge Bridge, to the nearby Wet Mountains, to the distant Sangre de Cristos, it’s a brilliant showcase of this region’s ever-expending trail system. Be prepared for scrambling on the final approach.
Inner Canyon Trail
Castlewood Canyon, hiding in the prairie northeast of Colorado Springs, is not to be missed. The state park’s premier trail is as wild as the name suggests.
Intemann Trail
We’d done portions of Intemann, but we’d never done the full length spanning 5½ miles between Manitou Springs and the popular Section 16 area. It’s a marvelous tour of the foothills.
East Inlet Trail
On the “other side” of Rocky Mountain National Park, you’ll see fewer people and more moose. This is the side from Grand Lake, not Estes Park. And a great start is from the East Inlet trailhead, where one can roam for many miles to alpine lakes.
Ouray Perimeter Trail
Short on time in Ouray, we were grateful for the trail starting right from town, skirting the high sides of the box canyon, looping through the scenery known as the Switzerland of the Rockies. You get a little bit of everything on the 6-mile trek: soaring peaks, captivating rocks, lush woods, wildflowers and mighty waterfalls.
Seth Boster, The Gazette