Yucca Trail, Ute Valley Park
Ute Valley Park breaks the urban sprawl on Colorado Springs’ north side. This is an example of what makes the city special: The wilds are never far from one’s back door.
In this case, residents have quick access to 500-plus acres of meadows, woods and multi-shaped rock outcrops. And in this case, if you’re not a regular, the best approach is to go in with an open mind and an understanding that you might get lost.
Though, you’re never really lost. As is the case with Palmer Park, another maze of trails lacking signs, you’re smackdab in the city — as hard as it is to believe.
We promise we won’t get you lost with this trip. This is as straightforward as it gets at Ute Valley, a common starting route for mountain bikers and runners embarking farther afield. That could be you, too. But here, we keep it short, celebrating the simple path atop the knoll defining the park from Vindicator Drive.
Start by crossing the boardwalk on the parking lot’s eastern side. At last visit, we spotted a red-winged blackbird alight upon the pond’s cattails. You’re on the Yucca Trail, named for but one of the plants along the ridge you see. Ascend it by continuing left after the bridge.
Look for bluebells, Indian paintbrush and other flowers in this high meadow. The view is a surprising feast for the eyes. Pikes Peak is front and center, along with Mount Rosa and Cheyenne Mountain to the south, the pointy Blodgett Peak nearby before other craggy promontories above the Air Force Academy to the north. Also in that direction is a quarry scar — a sight that makes some mountain bikers dream of a proposed downhill park there in the unknown future.
In less than a mile, the trail descends into the woods. For the unsuspecting visitor, this is where things get a little tricky. Several trails branch this way and that, leading to another web that weaves around marvelous hoodoos in the direction back to the trailhead. A loop could be formed, or one could turn around as this report entails.
Trip log: 1.25 miles (out and back), 161 feet elevation gain
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Trailhead at 1705 Vindicator Drive
FYI: Park hours 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30; 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1-Oct. 31. Hiking, cycling, horseback riding. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE