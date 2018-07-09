Deer Mountain, Rocky Mountain National Park
On my last visit to Rocky Mountain National Park, I did a no-no by arriving far too late (10 a.m.) for a summer Saturday. I had the thought of exploring from the Bear Lake trailhead — not a foolish thought in itself, for some of the best day hiking is had in the area, but a foolish thought for the timing. Parking was full. A ranger turned me back with a recommendation: Deer Ridge Junction.
Here lies Deer Mountain Trail, which I heard another ranger describe as “overlooked and underrated.” It’s far from a secret, but the parking situation benefits from there only being one premier destination, unlike at Bear Lake. And with the summit being a relatively short trip, cars come and go. We easily found a spot along the road.
RMNP’s high-alpine regulars have no interest in Deer Mountain, a mere knob in this soaring backcountry. But for families and visitors from sea level, it’s ideal, as it is for stragglers wanting to catch views before afternoon storms.
Early on, the mighty Mummy Range is seen hanging over the valley. The trail runs through a meadow before bending upward, straddling a hillside with thick stands of mature ponderosa pine. The rocky uphill is steady but never severe.
Near the 3-mile mark, turn right, rather than left, for the 4 1/2 miles down to Estes Park. The flatish top is a near panorama of mountain majesty, Longs and Hallett peaks most recognizable.
Trip log: 6.2 miles round trip (out and back), 1,094-foot elevation gain, 10,009 feet max.
Difficulty: Easy-moderate.
Getting there: From Estes Park, head west on U.S. 36 through the park’s Beaver Meadows entrance station. Follow Trail Ridge Road to the trailhead..
FYI: Hiking only. No dogs. Don’t cut switchbacks. Can be icy late into spring; use traction.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE