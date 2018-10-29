Ute Valley Park
I It’s a curious place to begin a wild adventure.
Piñon Valley Park is a green patch tucked in the neighborhood, complete with a playground and swing set. Cars are parked on the neighborhood curbs, near a fence that blocks motorists from the wide, dirt path running uphill. Welcome to the western gateway of Ute Valley Park.
It is one of Colorado Springs’ greatest examples of one of the city’s greatest attributes: Rugged nature is never far. But the only way you’d know you’re at the edge of Ute Valley is if you follow that short path up to the posted map, which nicely displays the trail system beyond. Don’t expect the ground itself to be so well-marked, though.
After many post-work or lunch-break getaways, Ute Valley regulars know their way around. They also know that giving directions is an imperfect task; the trail disappears at times in hardscrabble terrain pocked with erosion, and signs are few and far between. Regulars also will tell you to never fear: You won’t get lost with Ute Valley’s proximity to the urban center.
Here we offer a loop touring one side of the park to another, granting its varied beauty. At the crest of the initial ascent, facing the map, take the trail to the left, Scrub Oak Path. The white, sandy path follows a rocky ridge, with overlooks of the city and plains. At a ‘Y’ formed by oak, veer right.
Not a mile in, the park’s main entrance off Vindicator Drive comes into view. Be on the lookout for a clear but thin path hooking right. Yucca Path slightly rises to an open meadow and a feast for the eyes: Cheyenne Mountain and Mount Rosa to the south and the Pikes Peak foothills rolling far north.
You’ll drop to a junction, where Yucca Path continues right to hard-to-find sections of this loop. The rock tabletops are thrills for mountain bikers, who keep their eyes to the right, finding the trail lined by directional logs. In the next meadow, see the trail bridging a culvert and continue straight between the tall trees.
If you’ve followed to this point, you’ll come to a ‘T’ before a concrete block with sewage tops. Go right, and a bit farther, stay straight rather than go left. Ahead, follow the arrow pointing right for Scrub Oak Path, back up to where you started.
Trip log: 2.45 miles round trip (loop), 509 feet elevation gain, 6,616 feet max
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Off Interstate 25, exit for Garden of the Gods Road and drive west to right turn for Centennial Boulevard. Turn right for Mule Deer Drive, then left onto Piñon Park Drive. The trail starts at the end of the drive.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE