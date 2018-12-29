For a showcase of how outdoor amenities are managed on the Front Range, look to Golden. The Jefferson County Open Space program has outdone itself with gems such as Windy Saddle Park on Lookout Mountain and Mount Galbraith Park — though both are overcrowded on bluebird weekends.
North Table Mountain Park, as well as its lava flow-formed sister mesa, South Table, have spacious bathrooms and parking lots. But as it goes for beautiful places around Denver, space never seems to be enough.
Early one Saturday, though, we were pleased to have our choice of parking spots at North Table’s premier trailhead, right off Colorado 93 north of Golden. This is the west side of the 2,000-acre park, a go-to for residents after work, a quick dose of fresh air.
Everyone has a place here. We saw old couples and young families strolling among casual- and serious-looking mountain bikers alike. Rock climbers were on their way up to the beginner area, formed like a bowl by humble, craggy walls. It is a sliver of the serene, open area that all seek. You’ll have to earn that serenity, though.
Facing the signage at the trailhead, we started right on the North Table Loop. A wide, gravel ramp reaches to the sky; were this dirt, it’s easy to imagine the damaging erosion. All of this trip’s elevation is gained at the start, a harsh grade sustained for almost a mile to the mesa’s rocky crown. But when stopping for a breather, you’ll have great views already — the hilly scenery that makes Golden special.
At the top, we went left, starting the peaceful, well-marked excursion. We soon got to the next split, hanging left for Tilting Mesa Trail. The path remains wide enough for the shared users, including equestrians, who frequent the park. We stopped for a while to observe a big family of deer in the grasses.
Our next turn was left for the Mesa Top Trail. This began our descent, scenic while facing the mountains. At the fence bordering private property, we went left again, taking this stretch of the North Table Loop back to the parking lot, which was indeed full by the time we got back.
Trip report: 3.13 miles round trip (loop), 442 feet elevation gain, 6,486 feet max
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: Going north on Interstate 25, exit for Colorado 470 west toward Grand Junction. After 27 miles, keep left for U.S. 6 west, which becomes Colorado 93 in Golden. Continue north on the highway. After passing Pine Ridge Road, see the trailhead parking lot to your right.
FYI: Park open from one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Multi-use trail. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE