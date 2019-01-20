It is a nostalgic sight. Like something out of a fairy tale picture book. Something you wouldn’t expect by such a loud, busy road. But just beside 30th Street, the popular commuter way past Garden of the Gods, is a pull-off facing a cobblestone bridge between grassy knolls. A memorial celebrates A.G. and Margaret Hill, who donated these 37 acres “to be forever preserved as park and open space.” Like the Garden, this is a scene of Colorado Springs’ legacy of preservation. A scene to be enjoyed — despite the traffic.
Starting at the pull-off, a portion of the Rockrimmon Trail begins. Serious outdoors people scoff at urban paths for the very reasons showcased here: This isn’t a wild escape as much as it is an alternative to the road. This isn’t dirt. This is a sidewalk, and you parallel the noisy cars as you follow the path uphill, to the right, or south, of the bridge. But ignore urban paths, and you might miss a prize.
Until we started on this — simply wanting to get the blood flowing and catch the sunset — we had no idea what we hadn't seen on those speedy trips up 30th Street. The higher you rise above the road, the clearer the view opens: Rampart Range rolling between Cheyenne Mountain to the south and north beyond Queens Canyon, the historic place that feels so near. Now you can glimpse into the depths of that colorful setting cherished by the wife of the Springs’ founder, Gen. William Jackson Palmer, whom he called Queen.
The path becomes dirt and runs with the road to the Garden Club and Resort. You’ll know you’re there with the fence beside you, surrounding the resort’s elegance. But all of our attention was fixed on what the setting sun was doing to the mosaic: a glowing splash over the woodlands and ridges, making the Garden’s sandstone and Pikes Peak shimmer.
At the crest of the road, we came to a small parking lot — a developed overlook, of course. It's as good a place as any to spot the Garden’s bighorn sheep herd through binoculars. As good a place as any to observe the gray-green Dakota formations, their spines rolling across the foothills. As good a place as any to just sit.
Trip Report: 1.48 miles round trip (out and back), 253 feet elevation gain, 6,533 feet max
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Off 30th Street, see the parking pull-off across the street from the entrance to The Navigators.
FYI: Hiking and biking. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE