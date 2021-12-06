Short options with variety
In Colorado Springs, you may be short on time, but the bounty of nature is in full supply.
With the sun going down sooner, here we offer five trails that won’t take you long, but will make you stop to appreciate the variety.
A gem of Stratton Open Space, reflecting the imposing majesty of Cheyenne Mountain. Enjoy a meadow and forest along the way, and the sweet chimes from the Will Rogers Shrine. 2.15 miles, 223 feet elevation gain.
From Blodgett Open Space’s trailhead, the wide path ascends to a great panorama: the namesake peak regal and rolling with the foothills in one direction, the city in the other. Blodgett Trail meets Peregrine Trail at a water tank. Peregrine descends through creek-fed woods back to the parking lot. 1.5 miles, 329 feet elevation.
A classic in Garden of the Gods. And best enjoyed when summer tourists are gone. We like to start from the parking lot numbered 16, up the road from the trading post. Wide-open views of Pikes Peak accompany you to the twin sandstone spires. 0.8-mile loop, 133 feet
We last started from the trailhead by Fountain Creek Regional Park, at the end of Duckwood Road, past the playground and maintenance shed. Between tall cottonwoods, we visited the waterfall over the dam, the Cattail Marsh Wildlife Area and the Fountain Creek Nature Center, then turned around from there — satisfied by the birds and views. 2 miles, 200 feet elevation
If you know this northside preserve, you know the trail maze. And perhaps you know the natural rock arch popularly reached from the trailhead off Vindicator Drive. It’s just one great surprise along the trek that also features waving grasses, colorful bluffs and oak ridges. 1.4 miles out and back, 321 feet elevation. For a full description of this trip — and any others on this list — search our Happy Trails catalog at gazette.com.
The Gazette