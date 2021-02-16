David Cook, co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., won the 2020 Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off in Manitou Springs. But, because of the pandemic, the event is on hold this year and Cook can’t defend his title. Not to be deterred, he will do a free livestream Geaux Gumbo cooking class at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“I’ll be demonstrating the recipe I made for the contest and the cornbread I served with it,” he said. “We (Cortney Smith, co-owner of the studio, will join Cook) are doing the event to promote art and culinary in our Springs community.”
This is the first of several free content demonstrations planned by the studio this year. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/1aimhlgi. Cook will email a Zoom link, recipes and an ingredient list 24 hours before the event.