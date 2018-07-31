Some people are passionate about popping pimples.
Sandra Lee, a dermatologist in Southern California, calls them “popaholics” and their sickening yet intriguing obsession “popaholicism.” And she’s giving them exactly what they want — “pops,” oozing blackheads, whiteheads and cysts of all sizes, shapes and colors.
Lee, a cosmetic and surgical dermatologist better known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” has gained widespread attention on social media, where she has posted countless videos showing her removing poppable things from her patients’ bodies. Now she has her own show on TLC by the same name, providing a deeper dive into her patients’ lives and the up-close and personal procedures she performs on them.
“It’s fascinating to me why people love this stuff,” Lee said, but people have told her that the videos relax and entertain them.
Since its premiere this month drew about 2.4 million viewers, TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” has aired three episodes, showing several patients learning about their conditions and having various growths removed from their bodies.
“I think it’s going to capture the interest of more than just ‘popaholics.’ It will convert people into ‘popaholicism’ because I think it shows a more well-rounded picture of what goes on,” Lee said.
“It’s not just about the ‘pops’ or the surgery,” she said, because it shows her patients’ journeys — something she doesn’t typically get to see.
“It’s so interesting to me that this is all sort of starting on the grotesque, or something that is shocking or gross to so many people, but it ends up being a happy story,” she said.
But why would people watch?
“Evolutionarily speaking, it’s normal behavior to want to remove bumps from your skin,” said New York neuroscientist Heather Berlin, because those bumps could be parasites. So it makes sense that human beings evolved so such behavior can be pleasurable.
For some people, Berlin said, popping pimples or watching others do it stimulates the nucleus accumbens, the reward center in the brain that receives dopamine and gives people “a little hit of pleasure.” But to others, the behavior may seem disgusting; in those cases, she said, the brain’s insular cortex is activated.
So why do some people find it pleasing and others repulsive? That, Berlin said, is not known.
“I knew not everybody likes popping,” Lee said. “I think you get the opposite ends of the spectrum — people who are obsessed with it, and people who are disgusted by it. But that’s how it grew, too, because either way, people would tag their friends to show them, and that’s how it got bigger.”
Lee has gained a massive audience on social media — 4 million on YouTube, 2 million on Facebook, 91,000 on Twitter and 39,000 on Instagram.
But the decision to show it all on TV was not easy. Although the dermatologist had become an online phenomenon, network executives questioned how her world would be seen on television, said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC.
“We absolutely had concerns. We didn’t know whether what Dr. Lee does for a living would turn off viewers,” he said, noting that in the TV show, “we are actually on the inside like a fly on the wall in her office.”
“We watch what she’s doing, and some of it may be too graphic for some members of our audience, and we were very well aware of that,” he added. “Maybe there’s a factor where some viewers are just turned off by it and yet, oddly, the other half of the audience is compelled by it.”
Now that the show has aired, he said, “Dr. Lee has been embraced by her audience.”
Lee said she is still surprised by how she became Dr. Pimple Popper, a brand that has led to a skin-care line, a television show and, soon, a game.
“This is bonkers. Just bonkers,” she said.