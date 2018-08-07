Grilled Cheese With Chutney
Yield: 4 to 8 servings
For the chutney
1/2 cup lightly packed mint leaves, finely chopped
1/2 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves, finely chopped
1/2 cup grated fresh coconut (see Note)
1 serrano chile pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped (see Note)
2 teaspoons cumin seed, toasted
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed
For the sandwiches
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup seeded, finely chopped green bell pepper
1/3 cup seeded, finely chopped red bell pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
3 1/2 ounces mild cheddar cheese, grated
7 ounces part-skim mozzarella, grated
1/4 teaspoon chile powder
8 thick slices of bread
Procedure:
For the chutney: Stir together the mint, cilantro, coconut, serrano, cumin, lime juice, ginger and salt in a medium bowl. Taste, and add more salt, as needed.
For the sandwiches: Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large saute pan, preferably nonstick, over medium-high heat. Add the peppers and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in the cheddar, mozzarella, chile powder and half of the mint- cilantro chutney.
Use the remaining butter to lightly spread one side of each bread slice. Turn 4 of the slices buttered side down on your work surface, and pile the cheese mix on their unbuttered sides. Cover with the remaining bread, buttered sides out, to make 4 sandwiches.
Wipe out the skillet you used for the pepper mixture, put it over medium heat and add the sandwiches. Toast until they are golden on each side and the cheese has melted, 2 to 4 minutes per side.
Serve hot, with the remaining chutney.
Note: To remove flesh from a fresh, unshelled coconut, wrap the fruit in a clean dish towel. Set it in a metal bowl and bash it with a hammer or rolling pin until it cracks. Lift the coconut, and the dish towel should strain out all the juice (into a receptacle if you want to drink it now or later). Use a round-edged knife to pry the flesh from the coconut shell. Grate the flesh using a box grater or the grating attachment on your food processor. You will have more coconut than you need for this recipe; refrigerate the ungrated flesh in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or grate it all, squeeze out the extra liquid, and freeze for up to four months.
Note: For a spicier chutney, include some or all of the seeds from the serrano pepper. Nutrition: Per serving (based on 8): 280 calories, 13 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 18 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 470 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar.