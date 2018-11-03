Greg Lehmkuhl, creative director of the garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand Terrain, had an online chat with readers. Here’s an edited excerpt:
Question: I always hang wreaths on my front windows for the holidays. I change the ribbons occasionally, but do you have other ideas to jazz up this classic look?
Answer: For an alternative to classic ribbon, try red-striped upholstery banding or torn strips of cotton velvet. Anything with humble origins is nice. In our travels overseas, I have noticed fewer bows, which I find refreshing. The flourish of a simple ribbon wrapped once around a wreath is quite elegant.
Q: What wreath materials do you think will be popular this year?
A: We have some unusual fresh bunches coming in. I’m excited about the rose gold eucalyptus and bleached pine cones, and — for a more dramatic focal point — dried protea blossoms are making a strong showing.
Q: The deer in my front yard eat everything. What can I put on my steps that would look festive for the holidays and not get eaten?
A: There’s always boxwood, but for something in the pine family, deer typically stay away from firs. I like Korean fir, known for having many cones on a juvenile tree.
Q: I’ve bought myrtle topiary trees several times for my mantel. What is the best way to keep these alive? They dry out so easily.
A: Keep them in a shallow tray of water to maintain hydration. I also recommend a self-watering pot that has a reservoir with a wicking system. You can make your own with torch wicks and a pot that sits elevated inside a larger pot.
Q: What are some holiday ideas for our empty window boxes?
A: If you’re feeling adventurous, try making a miniature forest with a row of black spruce tips.
Q: I like to start planting amaryllis bulbs that will bloom during Christmas week. How many days before Dec. 25 should I start ?
A: Generally, the rule is six weeks before Dec. 25, so you would want to start them on or around Nov. 11.
Q: I bought some battery-powered candles for my windows last holiday season, and they ended up looking pretty lame. Do you have any recommendations for this look? I’d prefer not to have to plug them in, but I do have outlets near the windows.
A: We have a battery-operated moving flame that’s beautiful but best experienced up close. But I find that a cool-burning 4-watt night-light bulb is the best from a distance to give the most realistic color of a real flame. I also would avoid anything orange.
Q: I’m looking to buy winter planters. What’s your favorite tree or bush that will last?
A: My favorites are varieties that have interesting sculptural character, such as atlas cedars or deodar cedars. Weeping Alaskan cedars also make a dramatic statement. Often you can get young trees for a great deal at the end of the season, so now would be the time to look.