Margaret Peterson might just be the most popular woman in Green Mountain Falls.

As she pranced down the street wearing her special grand-marshal attire and sash on Saturday, she stopped at nearly every other step to greet one of her many fellow-community members.

“I don’t know about you, but this is my favorite day of the year,” Peterson said. “It brings out real good childhood memories and community.”

The small town on Saturday celebrated its 85th annual Bronc Day Parade. The first, held on July 1, 1939, was a means to celebrate the “official opening of the tourist season,” according to the event’s website.

Hosting a prominent horse and ranch culture at the time, the festival has since evolved into a summer celebration.

“There was a big horse culture here back then. I mean, everything was horses — lots of stables, ranches and everybody was on horseback the first few years (of the parade),” said Katie Gardner, a friend of Peterson’s. “Nobody in town today even has any horses. It’s just not the way anymore.”

As the parade grand marshal, Peterson is “hanging up her hat” as one of the event organizers in order to be a central figure in the celebration.

Peterson stepped down from her seat on the event council after over a decade. Saturday, she the led the procession from the back seat of a vintage Ford convertible.

“It’s exciting. This is a full-circle, lifetime moment and one of my greatest achievements,” Peterson said.

Living in town since childhood, Peterson said she’s always looked forward to Bronc Day.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“My mom and my dad were actively involved in the community the whole time I was growing up. My dad passed in 1981. ... He was on the fire department, the janitor of the church, he was on the town council,” Peterson said.

“And my mom saved Bronc Day in the '90s.”

That was when the Bronc Day tradition almost died, until Peterson’s mother stepped up to the plate to keep the festivities going.

“Her (Peterson’s) family was one of those families that made Green Mountain Falls a special place, not just for locals but for seasonal people and tourists,” Gardner said.

When Peterson’s mother died in 2011, it was only natural that she would follow in her footsteps in organizing Bronc Day.

Reflecting on her years as an organizer, Peterson pointed to one parade in particular that she is most proud of.

“In 2020 during COVID, we kept Bronc Day going. We scaled it down, we were safety-cautious, and came up with a plan to submit to the county,” Peterson said, “But we kept it going, it’s been continuous and COVID didn’t stop us.”

On Saturday, riding off into the cheers of the crowds lining the street, the last thing seen as the vehicle rounded the corner was Peterson’s dramatic wave and infectious smile.

“I want to honor my mom today because she was never honored in this way,” Peterson said. “It’s all very bittersweet.”