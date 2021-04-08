A widespread spring cleaning is set for the Pikes Peak region, as part of a national effort to "keep America beautiful."
That's the slogan of the Great American Cleanup, an annual event taking place in an estimated 15,000 communities. At the latest rally in 2019, El Paso County collaborators tallied more than 1,300 volunteers and nearly 2,000 bags of trash collected at parks, trails and watersheds around Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Monument.
On April 24, individuals and groups are invited to pick a site to lend a hand. Those are listed on gacppp.com, from America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs, to Palmer Park, to Monument Lake, to Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers and more.
Sign up at the website. Trash bags and safety vests will be provided; organizers say to bring sunscreen, gloves and refillable water bottles.