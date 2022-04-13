It's about time for a traditional spring cleaning around the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs outdoors.

El Paso County is again organizing to be one of an estimated 15,000 communities around the nation to participate in the annual Great American Cleanup, happening April 30. In recent years, local collaborators have counted more than 1,300 volunteers and nearly 2,000 bags of trash filled at parks, trails and waterways around Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Monument.

Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District lists more than 30 places on its website to lend a hand, along with crew leaders to contact for registration.

Trash bags and safety vests will be provided. Leaders recommend dressing prepared for weather and bringing sunscreen, gloves and water. More information at fountain-crk.org/event-sites.