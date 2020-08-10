Sunday will be a big day in the saddle for some Colorado Springs cyclists.
The city is one of 36 around the country listed as participating in a Colorado-based gravel fest gone virtual.
“We are all disappointed that we cannot race SBT GRVL on the greatest gravel roads on Earth in and around Steamboat Springs,” reads the online message from organizers of the annual race canceled due to COVID-19.
But “even if we can’t race in Steamboat this year, we still want to stay connected with one another.”
Hence the virtual event happening Sunday. Registration is free on sbtgrvl.com, where riders will find long-distance courses plotted out by local enthusiasts.
In the Springs, four routes total 341 miles and 20,879 feet of vertical gain. All are available for viewing and downloading online, and all start from Legacy Plaza near downtown at 1800 Recreation Way.
The green-rated challenge is mapped as 34 miles, including a pedal up the Santa Fe Trail to Palmer Lake and a loop around Greenland and Spruce Mountain open spaces. The black-rated venture, meanwhile, boasts nearly 140 miles and 10,600 feet of climbing in a loop featuring Rampart Range Road and a mix of dirt and pavement through the countryside of Douglas County. The other trips span 63 and 104 miles.
There will be no aid stations, so SBT GRVL organizers are advising all to be prepared with food, hydration, tools and clothes accounting for weather.
They also say to abide by health guidelines, adding that the the event is not meant to encourage big group rides.
Times can be tracked through SBT GRVL’s Strava club. Denver, Boulder and Golden are other cities participating.