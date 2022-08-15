One Grammy Award winner will replace another at the upcoming Colorado State Fair.

Country pop group The Band Perry will fill the slot vacated by country band Lady A, which postponed its "Request Line Tour" after guitarist and singer Charles Kelley embarked on a "journey to sobriety," according to the band's Twitter account. Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform Sept. 1, 2023.

The new concert is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Southwest Motors Events Center on the fairgrounds in Pueblo. Country singer songwriter Priscilla Block will open the show. Tickets are $30-$60 and need to be purchased separately for the concert. Call 719-404-2071 or go online to coloradostatefair.com.

Current Lady A ticket holders can keep their tickets for the 2023 show or receive a full refund if requested by Nov. 30. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets for the rescheduled Lady A show will go on sale Dec. 1.

The Band Perry, made up of three siblings, dropped its self-titled debut album in 2010, which included the No. 1 single "If I Die Young." It won a Grammy in 2015 for the single "Gentle on My Mind." Other hits include "Better Dig Two," "Done," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" and "Chainsaw."