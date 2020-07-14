Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to lead a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Colorado’s response the coronavirus pandemic.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the governor's residence in Denver.
Polis was recently participating in one news conference per week as the Colorado began to reopen, but said he will give updates twice a week as virus cases surge in neighboring states.
Polis last week implored Coloradans and out-of-state visitors to “wear a damn mask” in public to slow the spread of coronavirus. He continued the pro-mask message in a Facebook post over the recent weekend, saying you're a "selfish bastard" for not wearing a mask in public.
Polis has not issued a statewide mask order, although several counties and cities have enacted orders on their own.