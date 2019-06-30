The first magical moment in Tom Flynn’s life came unexpectedly.
It was 1984. He was a freshman at the University of Northern Colorado, surprised to find himself on a Christian retreat. When a friend from the dorm, Ed McCampbel, asked him one day if he thought about what Christ could do in his life, “my shield went up,” Flynn says.
But here he was at this retreat. A basin of water was coming around. Guys were washing guys’ feet. It seemed hokey to Flynn.
Then it was McCampbel’s turn with the basin and rag. He turned to Flynn.
“He said, ‘Tom, I just want you to know I love you,’” Flynn says, tears welling in his eyes now as they did then. “That was the first time in my life I could remember a male telling me that I was loved. ... I remember thinking to myself: I need this in my life.”
Thirty-five years later, he’s spreading the faith in an unconventional way.
He’s at his Colorado Springs church’s picnic, standing before a bunch of kids for another performance. “Gospel magic” is the act of his and thousands of others in the international Fellowship of Christian Magicians.
“You won’t see any magic whatsoever today,” Flynn tells the kids on this afternoon, as part of his standard opening spiel. “I live my life by a very special book called the Holy Bible, and it tells us to stay away from the supernatural. Everything I do is from natural means.”
He reveals secrets for the sake of example, showing how his sleight of hand is no magic at all. Then he carries on with the show.
A machine shoots out bubbles, springing the kids to their feet.
“The scripture teaches us that the things in this world will pass away, just like these bubbles,” Flynn says, as he and the kids swat and pop them — except for one that he catches between his fingers. “But the word of God never will.”
Gospel magic aims to illustrate the word despite some objection. The Fellowship of Christian Magicians has a long defense on its website.
As far as Flynn’s wife and frequent assistant, Kim, is concerned, he’s “spreading good news. I think that’s what keeps him going.”
Flynn doesn’t expect all to agree. He wasn’t sure good friend McCampbel would when he ran the idea by him. This was after Flynn discovered gospel magic in 1991 at a convention in Denver.
“What?” McCampbel, now a worship leader at a Centennial church, recalls thinking.
But who was McCampbel to judge? He supported Flynn just as Flynn supported him.
Where others in college might have found it strange that McCampbel didn’t drink alcohol, Flynn found it enviable. And where others doubted McCampbel’s musical aspirations, Flynn encouraged — though he found the music odd. In the dorm, McCampbel always played contemporary Christian.
Then Flynn found himself listening. He found himself at that retreat.
“I think he was just trying to get a different look at his life,” McCampbel says. “It was kind of like: OK, if this puzzle of my life isn’t coming together the way I want it to, then OK, God, if it’s true what they say about you, put it together for me.”
What Flynn couldn’t solve was his fractured relationship with his father.
He was a brilliant man, writing the preeminent handbook on cryogenic engineering. But behind his academic and commercial success lay a dark secret.
“To be brutally honest,” Flynn says, “he was an alcoholic.”
Early on, one thing connected father and son: a magic kit. Flynn was 11 when he got it as a gift. It was a hobby of his dad’s, and it might have been a hobby for Flynn, too. But, “I had a love/hate relationship with it,” he says.
It came to represent a lost cause with the man who was supposed to be there for him. The kit was put away to collect dust.
Flynn wouldn’t think of it until many years later, at that convention in 1991. He watched the seminar leader take three multi-colored cloths — representing the Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and fuse them into one. Flynn dusted off the magic kit and started practicing.
And soon he got his first gig at a ministry fundraiser. His dad drove out from Boulder.
“He loved it,” Flynn recalls. “He was very proud actually. A very proud papa.”
And he remained one to the day he died in 2015. It was never clear to Flynn where the old man stood on religion; they got along talking about other things. But he did leave a curious note to his son, “with whom I’m well pleased,” he wrote.
Flynn keeps the note along with that old magic kit.