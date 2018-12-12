So much happened in 2018. One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever, the unprecedented success of Marvel's "Black Panther" and the tragic high-profile deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.
Those moments aren't just cemented in the memories of who lived through them, they are also among the top trending searches for 2018 on Google. The multinational technology company just released its list of trending searches for the year, showcasing the people, topics, events and places that captured the world's attention in 2018.
So, what was the most Googled term? World Cup. The world's most watched sporting event took place in Russia over the summer, turning countries around the globe into a nonstop football (soccer) party. The second most Googled event was Hurricane Florence, the powerful and long-lived tropical storm that caused severe damage in the Carolinas.
Rounding out the top three was searches for Mac Miller, the 26-year-old American rapper who died from a suspected drug overdose.
