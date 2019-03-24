A pair of glassy, gray-blue eyes search deep into another, strangely identical, a baby looking up from the lap of Margaret Durbin. He’s going on 5 months; she, 100 years.
Look what time does: She rocked Paxton as a sleepy newborn at this Fort Carson nursery, and now he’s upright and smiley, finger between his gums.
“You gonna have some teeth,” Durbin says, a soft, Southern twang from a lifetime ago. “And a bicycle, a tricycle. You got a lot to look forward to.”
As for her, she has these Wednesdays, when she and a few others from her nursing home shuttle here to rock babies for soldier parents. Rocking grannies, they’re called. Durbin is the oldest, a century come May 24.
It’s been a “blessed” life, she says. Came up in the Depression, never knowing it, a Georgia girl running in the woods. Graduated college and felt called during World War II. She was among the first to join the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
“Kept in touch with a few of them,” Durbin says. “But I’m the only one still around.”
Get old enough, she says, and it feels like that. Like you’re it. “You lose a lot of people.”
There was Richard, the tall, strapping man who sweetly asked her to dance. Twenty-seven years married, three grown kids, and he died of a heart attack. It was 1970, the world going crazy again.
There was Harry, who came along later with a broken heart himself, his love also lost. Twenty-seven years, he and Durbin picked the pieces back up before he, too, perished.
Happiness, she says, “is a big secret.” Maybe it’s the daily crossword, the nightly glass of wine “or something stronger,” she hints with a grin. “A swig of good whiskey.”
More so, it’s her kids, her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. It’s the good memories.
And it’s these precious moments, when she connects with eyes like hers, as if reborn, and with a full heart assures: “You got a lot to look forward to.”