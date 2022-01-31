LEADVILLE • The 20-somethings step into the shop several hours late. The traffic from Denver was horrible, they say. They got stuck in snow.
“We don’t want to talk about it,” one says. “We’re here. We’re going skiing.”
Which is exactly what the owner of Bill’s Ski Rentals likes to hear.
Paul Copper, 67, flashes a megawatt smile as commanding as his physical presence. He springs up from his seat, a bench made from a meat-cutting table from World War II-era Camp Hale, Army serial number still visible.
“OK then!” Copper booms.
The guys gear up while the man behind one of Colorado’s oldest family-owned ski shops rattles off some of his usual jokes.
“You gonna get those laces up today, or are you gonna need some help?”
“You have a girlfriend? No? Are you figuring out why?”
One falls for the snowboarding tutorial. “Good. ... Now stick your thumb out ... smile ... and like all the other snowboarders, you might just get a ride!”
So goes another day at the shop started by Paul’s dad more than 75 years ago. That was Bill Copper, a legend of the ski culture that took off here with the soldiers-turned-industry-pioneers of the 10th Mountain Division.
Paul carries on his late father’s legacy with aplomb. His wife of nearly 40 years, Dee Dee, helps on weekends. Customers enter the shop, the walls plastered with generations of family photos, and she tells him the same thing: “You’re up.”
“When he’s around people,” Dee Dee says, “it’s almost like a performance.”
But no, this is the man she got to know as a local waitress decades back. “He would come into the diner, and he was always joking, teasing,” she says. “I would see him pull up, and we had different sections, and I’d say, ‘I hope he doesn’t sit in my section.’”
So a fair warning if you’re stopping en route to the local ski hill or the Interstate 70 resorts farther on: You’ll have to put up with some jokes. Paul Copper is as colorful as the shop itself, red and blue, backdropping his forest green ‘76 Ford Explorer.
“You have to know,” he says, “I have a lot of fun in here.”
He likes to have fun as his dad did. Bill liked to race with burros — he and Bosco were champions in the ‘50s — while Paul prefers skijoring, riding the horse or the skis from behind. Paul also likes mountain biking. He also likes drumming. He also likes scuba diving. He’s busy at the moment converting old vinyls into MP3s.
But more than anything, Paul likes skiing. He skis pretty much every day. He’ll handle the morning rush at the shop, leave with a sign on the door — “gone skiing, you should be there with me” — and be back for the return rush at the end of the day.
“If they wanna come back early,” he says, “I give ‘em the combination for the front door, tell ‘em to put the skis against the bench and the boots over there by the rack, and make sure you lock the door when you leave.”
That can only happen in such a rare, old-school shop increasingly hard to find in an increasingly saturated, corporatized industry. Dee Dee says she hears it often from customers who’ve rented elsewhere: “This one is totally different.”
The equipment is up to date — not the wooden skis and leather boots from the early days — but Bill’s otherwise resembles much of what it was in 1945.
With money from his Army service out of Leadville High School, Bill Copper started his rental shop at the bustling Climax mine. He soon moved into the barracks at what is now Ski Cooper, where the 10th Mountain Division trained for high-alpine warfare in Europe.
Pete Seibert was one of those skiing soldiers. He went on to build Vail in the ‘60s.
“He was a good friend of Dad’s,” Paul says. “He actually tried talking my dad into putting a ski rental shop and ski school there” in Vail.
But Bill Copper was more than happy in Leadville, where the family was rooted since the beginning. The family saw the mining boom that gave rise to the town and others down valley: now-abandoned Gilman and Minturn, gone silent without the trains.
Before Bill’s, skiing around here was simply practical, a means of travel. It was a means Bill knew well.
His biography in the Leadville/Lake County Sports Hall of Fame details his childhood of trekking with his father over Hagerman Pass to take water measurements:
“[T]he trip would take three days. One day up, one day to complete the duties, and the third to return. The intrepid skiers wore full-width skis that were strapped at the toe, pine tarred and coated in paraffin. With no sunscreen products at the time, the men would rub charcoal into their skin to avoid intense burns.”
Brutal-seeming to today’s luxury skiers, but joyous to Bill Copper. He performed those duties up to the day Paul was born in 1954; the man rushed over the pass and back for the boy’s birth.
As in the broader town, Bill instilled a love of skiing in his son early on.
“One of the things I remember when I was a kid, you know, so many people in Leadville worked in the mine, and he wanted to get them outside,” Paul says. “He wanted to get them to enjoy this that we live in, instead of just coming home from work and thinking, ‘Ugh, all that snow I gotta shovel.’ He wanted to get them out and see what skiing was.”
For Paul and siblings, skiing was the best. “I don’t think we ever got out of our pajamas from Friday morning until Monday morning. That was our long underwear,” he says.
So it’s no wonder Paul joined the family business as his father’s health was deteriorating. Bill Copper died in 1989.
But his shop lives on. With that shiny smile and bevy of jokes, Paul embodies the fun that his father inspired in those family generations captured in photos on the wall.
Up front, Paul keeps photos of the man who started it all.
Dee Dee hates to tell her husband this. “But I do tell him: At some point, we have to decide when it’s time to stop doing this,” she says. “He’s not getting any younger. I’m not getting any younger.”
She’d like them to spend more time with the kids and grandkids. They all live out of state.
“The hard part is, we don’t have a family member that would pick it up,” Dee Dee says. “We would probably be selling out to a stranger that knows no history.”
Paul says he’s thought about selling. But he knows how buyers are. “When you’re buying a business, you don’t want to pay what it’s worth,” he says.
That’s the problem. To him, this is all priceless.