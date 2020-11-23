If we ever took living in Colorado for granted, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a way of setting us straight. While the virus threatens to keep us confined between our walls, we have been escaping in numbers and with frequency like never before, finding sweet, safe relief in these great outdoors.
In this season of thankfulness, we asked some Coloradans to reflect on their favorite places that make up our beautiful state.
Lise Aangeenbrug
Executive director, Outdoor Industry Association
While I love many of Colorado’s iconic state and national parks, the place I find weekly exercise, joy and solace outdoors is South Table Mountain, a Jefferson County park (in Golden). I can walk or bike there from my house, and it is my daily reminder of my lifelong commitment to protecting places for people, wildlife and scenic views.
Patricia Cameron
Founder and executive director, Blackpackers
I’ve lived in Colorado Springs for 26 years, and Garden of the Gods has been a highlight that entire time. From school field trips, to driving through at night during college, or pointing out Kissing Camels to my out-of-town relatives. I really love telling people how it used to be underwater. It’s America’s favorite park for sure, and it’s definitely mine.
Bill Dvorak
Owner of Dvorak Expeditions, longtime whitewater rafter
I’m incredibly happy that we chose to move our business to Chaffee County 36 years ago. Here we have year-round recreational opportunities: world-class whitewater and fishing on the Arkansas River; outstanding hikes in Browns Canyon National Monument; the majority of Colorado’s 14ers; superb mountain bike trails; two nearby ski areas; miles of off-road access; outstanding big game hunting and a friendly and supportive local culture.
Nathan Fey
Director, Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry
I am grateful for our Colorado River. I’ve spent decades exploring our namesake waterway and its many tributaries, and the upper reaches of the river are still my go-to for a quick day or overnight trip — regardless of the time of year!
Our recreation economy, our agricultural heritage and the future of our state are all influenced by the health of our river systems. After nearly 20 years working to protect and restore river systems in the West, I’m grateful for the times that I can immerse myself in the flow of our most precious resource.
Marcus Garcia
Professional rock climber
The San Juan National Forest fills me with joy. I can combine all the adventures I am passionate about right in my backyard. Trail running to climbing peaks, then home for dinner and a glass of wine.
Yolanda Mason
Outdoor enthusiast
I’m honored and grateful to have the opportunity to drive a reasonable distance from home and witness the nature of Colorado. The smell of pine trees while hiking up to Barr Camp, the sound of my feet on the trail, the triumph of safely climbing a challenging rock face, the numerous commanding mountain vistas, the thud of ice tools while ascending one of the many falls within the Ouray Ice Park: priceless.
Karen Palus
Colorado Springs parks director
I am most thankful for Pike National Forest. From the amazing switchbacks and views as you climb America’s Mountain, to camping, hiking and riding out on the trails, there is so much to explore and always something new to see. This place is my respite, my quiet place to spend time with family and friends.
Madaleine Sorkin
Professional climber
The Black Canyon, affectionately known as The Black by climbers. I’ve climbed there for the past 20 years, attracted to its depth and courting its wisdom. My wife and I married ourselves in the bottom of it. I can hold most everything with the canyon’s support — joy and grief — and I hope to continue to return there for the rest of my life.
Eric Swab
Outdoor enthusiast and historian
I am thankful for Marshall Seamans, civil engineer, who created the 1884 “Topographical and Geological Map of Colorado Springs, Manitou and Vicinity,” which locates and names points of interest, trails, roads, railroads and geographic features on the east side of Pikes Peak. The map is a valuable resource for those interested in the history of Pikes Peak.
Keegan Young
Executive director, Colorado Mountain Club
I spent the first part of July on our marvelous Colorado Trail, walking from Durango to Buena Vista. Walking solo through the mountains, gathering my thoughts, reflecting on the past, planning for the future and simply breathing was a gift. Our public lands are an incredible privilege, and a gift I hope we can pass onto future generations.