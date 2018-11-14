Green beans seem to take on a new, inclusive holiday identity when they’re cut in this Indian-inspired style (a la Beans Thoran recipes of Kerala) and flavored with mustard seed and fresh ginger.
You will spend time chopping here, between the beans and shallots, so do yourself a favor and do the prep in advance. The cooking takes only a few minutes.
For a simpler ginger-lemon zest version, see the variation. And if you think you might miss the taste of a green bean casserole, top either version with a sprinkling of crispy fried shallots or onions.