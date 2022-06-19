The tan suede outfit is fringy and studded and a century old.
The outfit was made in 1922 for the first rodeo queen in town. She was Miss Dawn Norris, introduced in the newspaper as “a fair-haired girl of less than 20 summers, an athletic, outdoor type girl, a typical western girl … in fact just about the ideal type of cowgirl.”
The ideal type of cowgirl needed ideal cowgirl clothes, so Norris wore the suede pants and a matching vest over a silk green shirt. It’s what she wore to promote the rodeo, like when she took a trip on horseback to Denver to invite the governor of Colorado to the rodeo.
That was the start of a tradition known as Girls of the West, which 100 years later is still riding strong.
The main mission for each “girl” and her aide is to promote “the western way of life and the western-type American girl,” according to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo website. (The Girls of the West is older than the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, which officially began in 1937.)
They might get overshadowed as just part of the rodeo, but Girls of the West serve much more than a supporting role in the history of Colorado Springs. They have their own story to tell. It’s about tradition, sisterhood, hard work and why it matters to dress the part.
The outfit plays a part in that story.
After her reign as the first Girl of the West, something told Norris to hang onto her uniform until she died in 1970. Her family then donated it to the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum, where it has since been hiding away in storage.
Then museum staff went searching for items for an exhibit honoring the city’s 150th anniversary. When Caitlin Sharpe, a registrar, found the 1922 outfit, it seemed to fit the bill.
“I thought it was a really beautiful artifact and I was impressed we had it,” Sharpe said. “And that it was still intact.”
That’s largely thanks to Norris, who kept good care of the clothing for nearly 50 years.
“She had the foresight to know how important it would be to Colorado Springs and keep it for so many years,” Sharpe said. “It speaks to the importance of the experience to her.”
The permanent exhibit debuted in 2020 with the Girl of the West outfit as one of 150 items on display.
Of course, somebody told Corliss Palmer.
Because if Girls of the West has a leading woman, it’s her.
The program is set to be run by an “escort,” a mentor of sorts, to guide the girls through their duties.
Palmer took over as the escort in 2002 as a sort of favor to the former escort, a friend of hers. The friend, who was pregnant with her second baby, said, “I can’t do it anymore.”
Palmer’s daughters were grown. She was retired. She said yes.
“I didn’t know enough to say no,” Palmer said.
Palmer had just ended a 30-year career with Western Horseman magazine, billed at the time as the world’s largest horse publication.
“This kept me in the Western industry,” she said. “That’s why I did it in the beginning.”
Twenty years later, Girls of the West has turned into more than a job, which doesn’t pay, for Palmer.
“You can’t say Girl of the West without mentioning Corliss Palmer,” Dayna Buffington, who served as a Girl of the West in 2011, said. “She is the program.”
Palmer’s role is likely just as underestimated as the program she keeps alive. She guides each step of the process for the girls, down to driving them to multiple events per day in a pink pickup truck.
One of her top priorities each year? The clothes.
Palmer selects the fabrics and styles of the outfits the girls wear, which are made by a local seamstress and become their uniform for up to 150 or more appearances at events between early May and the end of July.
Typically, they wear rodeo shirts and skirts.
But when Palmer saw the original outfit at the Pioneers Museum, she got an idea.
She called up Heidi Isaac, owner of The Button, the Needle and the Wardrobe. Ahead of the program’s 100th anniversary, Palmer asked the seamstress, “What do you think about getting as close as we can to the original?”
Isaac was up for the challenge.
Palmer first called her up six years ago and asked if she would be the new seamstress for Girls of the West.
“At the time, I was like, ‘What’s the Girls of the West,’” Isaac said. “I was new to the rodeo world. We’ve been working to create a cool new look since then.”
The project has turned into a yearly highlight for Isaac.
“I’ve loved learning about these rodeo queens and what they like to wear,” she said. “What makes them sparkle and shine? It’s our job to make them look smart and sharp.”
This time was a “different undertaking,” she said.
Isaac and her staff used photos of the outfit as a guide. They zoomed in on the details, trying to count the many metal studs. The total surpassed 500.
They spent a few months coming up with the final result, which includes a star design formed of studs and a tiny “100” emblem on the back of the vest.
“As someone who loves vintage anyway, it was very exciting,” Isaac said. “It was a way to honor the past.”
They created a replica of the outfit that the Girl of the West will wear to military bases, parades and high-profile events such as Western Street Breakfast and, of course, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
Buffington first set her eyes on a Girl of the West as an 8-year-old, and it made quite an impression.
“When you’re a little girl and you see this beautiful individual and she’s kind and she’s stunning, you’re just drawn to that,” she said. “I just wanted to know what made her like that and be like that.”
Buffington grew up on a ranch near Colorado Springs. Her dad was a bull rider. She attended her first rodeo three days after being born.
“Rodeo was ingrained in me,” she said.
When Buffington was old enough, she tried out to be a Girl of the West. Auditions can be grueling, she said, with horsemanship tests and interviews with multiple judges.
When she was named the Girl of the West, she felt like she was “part of something special.”
“The cliche that a little girl’s dream becomes a reality is true for me,” she said. “Once you’re in the program you realize it’s so much more than a girl on a horse.”
“There are rodeos across the country, but there is nothing quite as special as the Girl of the West program,” she said.
“It’s a hidden gem that is so unique. A lot of people don’t understand what goes into it, necessarily.”
A lot goes into it beyond being “a pretty face,” Buffington said.
And a lot that goes into is learned from Palmer.
After a Girl of the West ends her reign, she is not forgotten by Palmer. She has attended their weddings and baby showers. She’s one phone call away for advice about jobs or life.
Buffington, 34, now works in the marketing department for Cinch, a Western-themed clothing brand. She says Palmer helped her get to his place in her career.
“She is more than someone who did your schedule or drove you around a pink pickup,” Buffington said. “When you’re in the room with her, people respect you.”
Palmer also teaches girls how to “dress a certain way to gain respect.” The mentor can often be see in cowboy boots, blue jeans and flashy button-down shirt.
Dressing the Western way sends a message, just like it did 100 years ago.
“It’s a total lifestyle,” Palmer said. “I’ve always enjoyed the Western lifestyle. It’s just a wonderful, good life.”