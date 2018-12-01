We love home gifts for the holidays because, functional or decorative, they can either be put to use for parties (think serving stands, champagne flutes and audio equipment) or simply add to that “hygge” feeling of coziness we like in winter (think fuzzy blankets, candles and plants). This year, we selected the latest and greatest gifts for every budget and any living situation.
CB2’s Clarity bowls
$5.95-$11.95, cb2.com
We can think of so many uses for these porcelain bowls: catchalls in an entry hall, serving bowls for nuts and candy, even everyday jewelry storage. The three options in the smaller size — white, black and gold — will fit any color scheme (the large option comes in white only). And at these prices, you could mix and match a few.
Cookut’s easy cocktail set
$14.47, amazon.com
For a cocktail-loving friend who’s tired of novelty shot glasses and shakers, we like these colorful stirrers. They aim to make mixology easy with portioned amounts of each ingredient shown right on the stick — no Googling necessary. Recipes include white Russian, sex on the beach, piña colada, margarita, tequila sunrise and Cuba libre.
Blue Q’s Most Likely to Microwave oven mitt
$12.99, amazon.com
Even the worst cooks need an oven mitt. (Also helpful: a sense of humor.) This gift lets you tease them and help them at the same time. For those who are more skilled in the kitchen, Blue Q has mitts with other cheeky sayings, such as “Hot Hot Vegetarian Action” and “I’m not bossy. I’m the boss.”
Ikea’s Förädla serving stand
$24.99, ikea.com
Serving accessories can get pretty pricey, but this porcelain stand, with three tiers for pastries, cheese or fruit, feels like a steal. And as Ikea products go, this one should be easy to assemble, even for the least handy among us.
Magic Markings Art’s personalized house portrait Christmas ornament
$50, etsy.com
Virginia Beach artist Cathie Carlson specializes in custom keepsake gifts for weddings, housewarmings, births and holidays. These ornaments are hand-painted from a photo, with the back left blank for text. Note: Carlson needs two to three weeks to create a custom ornament, so leave as much time as possible.
Sagaform’s Hold adjustable vase
$44.99, zola.com
This simple, elegant vase, designed by Pascal Charmolu, has a genius feature: The gilded steel frame can be adjusted higher to make room for taller flowers or lowered over the glass base. We think it could become any household’s go-to vase.
ScandinavianShoppe.com’s Swedish dishcloths
From $6, scandinavianshoppe.com
Assemble a collection of designs or pick your favorite and pair it with a nice dish- and hand-soap set. We’re partial to the Swedish dala horse dishcloth, but there are plenty from which to choose, including holiday-specific designs. These cloths are made of compostable cellulose and are marketed as a more sustainable alternative to sponges.
Peleg Design’s Crocomark
$12.99, amazon.com
It’s a crocodile. It’s a bookmark. What more can we say? This cute little guy would make a fun stocking stuffer or accessory to a book gift.
Smeg’s retro-style two-slice toaster
$149.95, amazon.com
A toaster isn’t normally what you’d call a fun gift — unless it’s an adorable mint green and delightfully retro. This simple but luxurious model has six browning levels, three preset programs and a removable stainless steel crumb tray. (It also comes in several other colors.)
Couleur Nature’s tea caddy
$50, couleurnature.com
Hosts will find plenty of uses for this metal caddy with eight glasses. Fill the glasses with flowers for a creative centerpiece, or layer trifles in the glasses for a brilliantly presented dessert course.
Melanie Abrantes Designs’ gourmet salt cellar box
$65, melaniebrantes.com
Melanie Abrantes is a Bay Area artist who uses a lathe to handcraft wood and cork bowls, plates, planters and stands. This set, which pairs two of her walnut or cherry salt cellars with three infused California salts, comes in a lovely plywood gift box.
Serax’s juice straws
$19, amara.com
As consumers and companies have started rejecting plastic straws, reusable versions have been popping up all over. We love this elegant glass set, with a luxurious feel perfect for using and even displaying at home. The set of four comes with a cleaning brush. (For thicker drinks, go for the larger “smoothie” size for $23.)
Now Designs’ Denman apron-dishtowel
$19.99, i1living.com
This linen apron doubles as a dishtowel and has a classic design that’s sure to please home cooks and crafters.
PB Teen’s Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Bluetooth speaker
$79, pbteen.com
Anyone can appreciate a stylish, gilded Bluetooth speaker. But Harry Potter fans will especially appreciate this subtle nod to the series. The 4-by-4½-inch smartphone-compatible speaker can play music and answer calls wirelessly and has a rechargeable battery.