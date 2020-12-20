I don’t really play games on my phone, but, because I was running out of things to do, I downloaded a Solitaire app. And, as of this writing, I’ve played at least one round of Solitaire every day for two months.
Among the many things this pandemic has taken from us, I’ve noticed it’s given me more time to think. So I thought about the last time I played this much Solitaire. Easy. In the “computer room” (really just a spare bedroom with an old computer) at my grandma’s house, where I spent a lot of time after school and during summer breaks.
I can tell you exactly why 10-year-old me sat in front of that computer playing round after round of a rather uninteresting game: My grandmother, or “Nannie,” as we all call her, doesn’t believe in boredom.
Whenever one of us nine grandkids would complain about having nothing to do, she would gently lean over, while maybe holding a spatula since she was always cooking something, and say: “Boredom is a state of mind.”
Or, if you ask my older brother, she’d say, “There’s no such thing as bored.”
However she said it, it translated to some instructions: Go find something to do. There’s always something to do.
In 2020, it would’ve been easy to be bored.
The big things we looked forward to (mine were a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles and running my first marathon in Washington, D.C.) were canceled and so were the little things we did for fun on the weekends. We didn’t have concerts or football games or birthday parties. We couldn’t read a book while sipping a beer at the bar. We couldn’t hug our friends.
But, we found ways to keep going.
When I think about getting through 2020, I think about baking bread and movie marathons and wearing funny hats on Zoom calls to make my friends laugh. I think about sipping whiskey with my roommates and pausing the movie to talk. I started rock climbing. I started writing poems before going to sleep. I started wearing sweatpants most days. My mom challenged herself to run at least 1 mile per day. My friend challenged himself to run 100 miles per month. My other friend learned how to make a Cosmopolitan.
Sure, it’s hard to be bored with iPhones and Netflix. But, without the normal things to fill our time, we found stuff to do and to keep us sane. For me, I have to think it goes back to Nannie’s mantra, something forever ingrained in me. Part of me thinks she was subconsciously preparing for me for a year like 2020. Because when everything is upside down, we figure out what we’re made of and where we come from.
I come from a grandmother named Dolly Sue who was born in 1936 and grew up in a family of 10 kids in a small Kentucky town called Irvine.
She always had chores and, when she turned 10, it was time to help in the kitchen. To help feed her family. When she turned 16, she got married and a year later, she had a baby girl to take care of.
Nannie doesn’t remember where she got her sayings about boredom. I called to ask her. She remembers what they mean, though.
“You can always find something to do or something to think about,” Nannie said. “Think about all the good times. All the people you’ve known.”
After we hung up, I made another phone call. To Nannie’s oldest son, my Uncle Mark.
He, of course, knew about Nannie’s stance on boredom. I wondered, did he know where it stemmed from?
He thought about it for a second.
“It’s reasonable to see it as coming from hardship,” he said. “We can’t imagine how difficult that generation had it.”
They never talk about it, but my grandmother’s family sometimes didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. They worked so hard and had so little. So whenever they had free time, they weren’t about to waste a second. They played in a sawmill and climbed apple trees for fun.
So when Nannie told her kids or grandkids that “there’s no such thing as bored,” my Uncle Mark took it this way: How dare you be bored? What a ridiculous thing to complain about.
There’s a lot we could complain about this year. And, more so, worry about. Some of my friends have lost their jobs. Nurse friends are risking their lives. My great uncle lost his life from COVID-19.
For my 84-year-old Nannie, whose immune system is shot from a battle with cancer that nearly killed her, this virus scares the heck out of me.
And when I go home to Kentucky for Christmas, I’m not supposed to touch her hands even though I know she’ll reach out for mine.
This year has been tough on Nannie, who usually counts on people coming by to see her. She loves hosting gatherings and looks forward to Christmas morning, the one time the whole family travels to her house, all year.
Without those things, she didn’t let herself be bored. She worked puzzles and read books and, when she felt up to it, walked around the neighborhood. She watched “The Price is Right” while eating lunch from her big lounge chair. She got her house repainted and made friends with the contractor, who sometimes brings her a hamburger. When she’s trying to fall asleep, she thinks about all of her grandchildren and what they might be doing.
When my grandma and her siblings got older and moved away from the sawmill, they started playing poker for fun. They passed down a tradition of late-night card games, which we carry on when we’re all together. That’s what we’d be doing on a night like Christmas Eve. I know we’ll play a big game next year.
Talking about all of this on the phone with Uncle Mark, a retired journalist, his wordsmith mind made this connection: That’s the funny thing about card games, even one like Solitaire. We play the hand we’re dealt. Win or lose, we keep trying. I hung up thinking, “That’s something else Nannie taught us.” In a year like 2020, we keep trying.