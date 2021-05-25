One of yoga’s many selling points is the ability to do it anywhere.
Practice your postures at the airport, work, your living room, by a waterfall, under the stars, in a box canyon. Or how about trying one of the many classes being offered this summer around the Pikes Peak region? Camel pose in the grass under the sun is a much different animal than camel pose in a studio. Most classes are for all levels and donation based.
• Hot Yoga at Indigo: all levels, 8:30 a.m. Sundays starting June 6, Ventana Park and Cumberland Green Park on alternating Sundays, Fountain, donation-based; hotyogaatindigo.com/class-schedule
• ZENner Mobile Yoga: kids and adults, 8:30 a.m. Sundays, June 6 through August, Metcalfe Park, 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain, donation-based for adults, $12 kids, discounts for multiple kids; zennermobileyoga.com
• Cambio Yoga: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, north end of Memorial Park, west of the skate park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 11 a.m. Saturdays, southwest of the playground in Shooks Park; 9 a.m. Sundays, starting June 6, Nancy Lewis Park, 2615 Logan Ave.; cambioyoga.com
• Embracing Spirit Yoga with Stacie Wyatt: 5 p.m. first and third Mondays; 10 a.m. first and third Saturday mornings (begins at 9 a.m. in June); full moon yoga, Jackson Park, 1149 Holland Park Blvd., $12-$15; facebook.com/embracingspirityoga
• Anya Yoga Collective: vinyasa and rocket yoga, 9:30 a.m. daily, The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., donation-based; anyayogaco.com
• All-levels power yoga: 5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting June 2, Bonforte Park, 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave., $10 yoga, $15 includes one drink at Stir Coffee and Cocktails, 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave.; yoganbrews.com
• Dragonfly Paddle Yoga: various pools and lakes, go online for more details; dragonflypaddleyoga.com
• Yoga in the Park with UpaDowna: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, Nancy Lewis Park, 2615 Logan Ave.; facebook.com/ UpaDowna
• Luna Mountain Yoga and Suzanne Mariska: all-levels yoga and kirtan, 10 a.m. Saturdays; vinyasa, 4 p.m. Sundays; beginners, 6 p.m. Tuesdays; restorative, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; chakra flow, 11 a.m. Fridays, Boddington Park, 2050 Wood Ave.; lunamountainyoga.com/classes
• Perfect Fit Wellness Center: 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 5:45 and 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9480 Curtis Road, Falcon; perfectfitwc.com
• Renee Rudolph Yoga: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 Colorado Road 31, Florissant; 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park; facebook.com/reneerudolph
• Yoga in the Garden: 8 a.m. Tuesdays, chuckwagon pavilion space underneath Kissing Camels, Garden of the Gods; gardenofgods.com
• Yoga with Tabitha Frazer: some Sunday mornings at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St.; alternating Sundays at Results Fitness RX; facebook.com/yogabytabitha
• Spark of Life Yoga: 9 a.m. Saturdays, starting in June, location TBD; facebook.com/sparkoflifeyoga
• Yoga with Kara Birky Stutzman: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• All-levels yoga with Deanna Patrick: 10 a.m. Sundays, Bonforte Park, 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave.
Contact the writer: 636-0270