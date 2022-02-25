In a large cast iron skillet over medium heat melt butter or add the vegetable oil to heat. Slowly stir in flour to make a smooth paste. Place skillet in a 350-degree oven and stir the mixture every 15 minutes until roux takes on the color of creamy peanut butter. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature. Store in a covered container in refrigerator.

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Yield: 8-10 servings

1 stick of butter

1 medium diced onion

1 diced red bell pepper

1 diced green bell pepper

4 diced celery stalks

1 pound diced andouille smoked sausage

1 pound diced cooked chicken

1 (2.5) pound can crushed tomatoes

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups beef stock

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

2 tablespoons granulated onion

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

Cayenne pepper to taste

¼ cup peanut butter colored roux, for thickening

8 cups cooked rice

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Procedure:

In a large stock pot over medium heat sauté onions, bell peppers and celery in butter until onions become transparent.

Add sausage, chicken, tomatoes, stock, and seasonings. Bring to slight boil and thicken with 1/4 cup roux. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes and remove from heat.

Stir in cooked rice and transfer mixture to a large cast iron skillet with a lid. Bake in a 350-degree oven 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes. Remove lid and scatter parsley over the top and serve.

Source: Phil Duhon