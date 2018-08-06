Item: Nathan’s HammerHead
Description: Somehow, we end up with a lot of water bottles. So why spend your hard-earned money on a new one? In the case of Nathan’s HammerHead, it’s because you’ll use it. Made with 18/8 double-walled stainless steel, the 24-ounce model keeps beverages cold for up to 35 hours or hot for 15 hours. It features a wide-mouth opening for easy filling and cleaning, par for the course with most of its competitors. But you’ll also find a narrow, rubber mouthpiece (placed at an angle) protruding from the top that’s convenient for sipping, especially when you’re running or biking. The cap, attached to the container so you can’t lose it, covers the spout to keep it clean from trail dust on the ride.
Price: $35, nathansports.com