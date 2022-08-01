August 1, 1876, Colorado became the 38th state in the United States. For Colorado's birthday today, we asked the Gazette and the Denver Gazette readers across our social platforms, to send us their favorite thoughts on why they love Colorado.
"So many things, but after (a) weekend in the south I'm going with no humidity"
"The mountains, the beautiful blue sky, the wildlife, Garden of the Gods...so many things!"
"The rural parts of our state"
"I love that this is where my family is and nature OFC!"
"Blue sky. Sunshine! The weather!"
"The view of the mountains"
"I mean, c'mon; speaks for itself!":
"Grand County & ALL of it's outdoor wonders"
"FRESH AIR"