The Gazette took home a tall stack of awards in the 2022 Society for Features Journalism Excellence-in-Features contest.
Competing against other media companies with a circulation up to 90,000, The Gazette came in at No. 1 for its 13 awards, beating out competitors including The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier; The (Nashville) Tennessean and the Austin (Texas) American-Statesman. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette topped the list for companies with a circulation between 90,000 and 200,000 while the Los Angeles Times finished first among companies with a circulation above 200,000.
The Gazette received four firsts, four seconds, two thirds and three honorable mentions in the contest recognizing the best features journalism in 2021 across North America.
Noteworthy honors included best special section for Exposure magazine, featuring images by Gazette photographers; best niche product for OutThere Colorado Summer and Winter guides; first, second and third places in video storytelling; five awards for features writer Seth Boster; and runner-up for best features section after winning the award in 2021.
“A strong sense of place infuses every beautifully photographed story in The Gazette’s features section. From a bracket challenge based on Colorado’s most picturesque peaks to a feature on a leather shop inside a working ranch, the features here offer a wonderful escape,” judges remarked about the daily Life sections.
Videographer Skyler Ballard claimed the top prize in video storytelling for her work on ”High and Dry: Colorado in Drought,” which featured Yoder rancher Gary Paul.
“Interspersing clips of Paul performing ranch duties with bird’s-eye shots of his barren surroundings, producer, cinematographer and editor Skyler Ballard captures the scale of the crisis, highlighting the human impact of natural disasters that are only set to become more frequent and severe as climate change advances,” judges wrote.
Boster, now in his seventh year as outdoors writer for The Gazette, won first place for Arts & Entertainment feature with his profile of the Center for Sonic Arts, a 65-foot sanctuary of sound on the Western Slope.
“A fascinating exploration of a musical treasure unknown to most of America. That’s what good stories do: surprise and enlighten. But the writing elevates this with prose that helps us understand why the subject is so special,” judges said.
Other awards:
• Video storytelling — Second place, Katie Klann; third place, Skyler Ballard
• Diversity in digital features — Second place, Seth Boster
• Best features digital presence — Second place, OutThereColorado.com
• Feature specialty writing portfolio — Third place, Seth Boster
• General feature — Honorable mention, Stephanie Earls
• Short feature — Honorable mention, Seth Boster
• Food feature — Honorable mention, Seth Boster
