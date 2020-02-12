The clock is ticking down toward the end of voting for the 26th annual Gazette Best of the Springs.
Get your votes in by Feb. 16 for the best of the best at gazette.com/bestof.
It’s a big ballot this year with more than 250 categories, so show your love to bunches of favorites. Just a sampling: best food spots, best drinks, best auto dealers, places to go shopping, best parks. and don’t miss your favorite mechanic, too.
Choose from nominations listed or write in your own favorites.
One of you out there voting will be drawn for a $500 gift certificate to a Best of the Springs winner of their choice. Five others, also drawn randomly, will receive $100 gift certificates. To qualify, vote in at least 10 categories and give at least one comment.
Best of the Springs winners will learn the results at a party April 23 at Pikes Peak Center. The winners will be featured in a magazine published April 26.