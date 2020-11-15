The final day to nominate favorites for the Gazette Best of the Springs is here.
Sunday is the deadline to nominate those businesses, restaurants and performers that are the city’s best, even during this time of 2020 COVID-19 restrictions.
If your favorite business closed or live entertainment wasn’t being performed, nomination picks could honor those from November 2019 to March 2020 as well.
Top nominees for this 26th Best of the Springs will be the choices on the voting ballot beginning in January, with winners honored in the spring.
Enter your nominations at thebestofthe springs.com.
Five voters who make at least 10 nominations will have an opportunity for $100 gift cards, with nominations requiring the voter’s email address.