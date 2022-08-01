August 1, 1876, Colorado became the 38th state in the United States. For Colorado's birthday today, we asked the Gazette and the Denver Gazette readers across our social platforms, to send us their favorite thoughts on why they love Colorado.

Instagram

"So many things, but after (a) weekend in the south I'm going with no humidity"

"The mountains, the beautiful blue sky, the wildlife, Garden of the Gods...so many things!"

02_14_22 garden01215.JPG

Stephen Thompson and his wife, Laura Anderson, explore the half mile Ridge Trail loop in Garden of the God Park Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

"The rural parts of our state" 

"I love that this is where my family is and nature OFC!"

"Blue sky. Sunshine! The weather!"

"The view of the mountains"

Twitter

"I mean, c'mon; speaks for itself!":

Jared Keller, photo sub

Photo submitted by Jared Keller, Twitter

Facebook

"Grand County & ALL of it's outdoor wonders" 

"FRESH AIR"

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, credited to Bill Vogrin

This image shows one of two sleeping cabins now open at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, credited to Bill Vogrin
