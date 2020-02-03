Colorado is magical to see in the winter. Experience the season’s beauty by chasing frozen falls throughout the state. Here are our top picks for some of the most stunning waterfalls to see frozen over this winter in the Centennial State.
1. Hanging Lake
This popular natural wonder is located in White River National Forest near Glenwood Springs. The trail to the lake includes a steep and rocky 1.5-mile ascent, but don’t let that discourage you from going all the way to top. The views are like something out of a winter fairy tale.
Permits can be purchased for $10 at the Hanging Lake Rest Area from November through April 30. To get there, take exit 125 off I-70. For more information, click here.
2. Silver Cascade Falls
While the 0.6-mile out-and-back trail is hardly much of a hike for seasoned adventurers, this is an ideal winter destination for ice climbers. The axe digging usually kicks off sometime around mid-November, depending on the weather. As far as difficulty goes, the falls are not too challenging for scaling. The routes are rated a 2 out of 5 (5 being the most difficult), with slope angles at 70-degrees or lower.
3. Rifle Falls
Take the scenic loop at Rifle Falls for breathtaking views of the rushing waters frozen to heights at nearly 80-feet tall. There are also several limestone caves that may be explored nearby, all depending on trail conditions.
4. Horsetooth Falls
Jagged sheets of stark-white ice dangle beautifully over the canyon walls at Horsetooth Falls. Hike the 2.9-mile loop for spectacular scenery that’s sure to rattle your soul. The falls are located near Fort Collins, offering a quick and relaxing escape into nature.
Please note, Horsetooth Falls Loop Trail may be temporarily closed for bird restoration.
5. Seven Falls
Soak up the magic of the winter season at Seven Falls. Those willing to scale the stairs will be rewarded with jaw-dropping beauty. While the snowy season may be questionable for climbing all 224 steps, the 181-foot waterfall serves up a wonderland of frost-covered scenery. A secluded restaurant even sits at the base of the falls for hungry winter adventurers.
Please note, Seven Falls Park and Restaurant 1858 will be closed for winter maintenance until Thursday, February 27.
Related Bonus
Rifle Ice Caves
The Rifle Ice Caves are a winter jewel tucked away just 30 minutes outside of Rifle. This place is beautiful year-round, but particularly in the winter season when all the water from the canyon walls freezes over into giant turquoise icicles.