Wherever she was on her travels, and whenever she was asked where she was from, Teresa Crush-Warren would reply “Nederland, Colorado.” And always she got the follow-up question:
“Isn’t that where they found the frozen dead guy?”
Yes, word of the frozen dead guy had reached far beyond Nederland. Which got Crush-Warren thinking about her goal to boost off-season tourism in the idyllic hamlet west of Boulder. This was around 2002.
“We wanted a winter festival,” Crush-Warren recalled.
They got one all right.
The annual Frozen Dead Guy Days has come to represent Nederland for 20 years now. Here where hippies and musicians have deep roots, where Grateful Dead celebrations come often, where people continue to pay respects to the grave of a former cat mayor, tens of thousands arrive for a late-season get-together of concerts, dancing, coffin racing and frozen turkey bowling.
This year’s theme centered on the full moon. As of this writing, details had yet to be announced for the event typically taking place in early March.
From her post at the cabin-like visitor center, Crush-Warren has seen Frozen Dead Guy Days take on a life of its town. It’s best described on the festival website:
“For a town like Nederland that thrives on the colorful, offbeat and weird, Frozen Dead Guy Days is a fitting way to end the short days of winter and head into the melting snows of spring. Trygve Bauge calls it ‘cryonics’ first Mardi Gras.’”
Trygve Bauge is the grandson of the Norwegian the whole town now affectionately calls Grandpa. Upon his death in 1989, Grandpa’s actual name was Bredo Morstoel. He rests in his frigid slumber in a hilltop shed above town and continues to be packed by dry ice.
This has been the tradition since city council approved municipal code regarding “the keeping of the bodies,” the festival website explains. This, the account goes on, was after some appealing in the wake of Bauge’s deportation in the mid-1990s.
His dream of a cryonics facility never would come to be in Nederland. But his experiment on his dearly departed relative would continue.
Maybe Grandpa never will return to life. But every year, festival goers report rejuvenation of their own in his honor.
Two pandemic years without Frozen Dead Guy Days had “taken its toll on us,” the event’s co-owner, Amanda MacDonald, said ahead of the 2022 return.
“This is our chance to bring that positive energy to Nederland,” she said, “and hope the vibe goes out to the rest of the world.”