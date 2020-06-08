1905: Hydroelectric plant begins operation after a tram is constructed to haul supplies up and down the mountain from Ruxton Creek.

1907: Entrepreneurs incorporate the railway. Work begins on a tourist ride.

1908: Incline boards first passengers June 28. In response to safety fears, operators on July 4 decrease fare for 16-minute ride from $1 to 50 cents.

1915: Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose acquires Incline, adding to his entertainment empire.

1957: The lower station and pavilion are torn down, replaced by a modern building. Part of this building is today’s coffee and gift shop.

1990: Incline closes for business after drawing only 45,000 riders the previous year. A rockslide later causes expensive damage, ending any hopes of reopening.

1999: No-trespassing signs erected at Incline, which late in the decade grew popular among runners.

2009: Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs city councils agree to work together to pursue legalizing the Incline and form a management plan.

2011: Plan becomes official, with city of Colorado Springs listed as “single entity” to take on management. City would be landowners, along with the U.S. Forest Service.

Jan. 10, 2013: President Barack Obama signs bill into law that delists the Incline as a railway.

Feb. 1, 2013: Incline becomes legal to hike.

2014: Incline closes in August for first phase of repairs; reopens in December.

2015: With growing concerns about traffic, noise and crowds, Friends of Ruxton Canyon forms to advocate for the neighborhood at Incline’s base.

2016: Incline closes in August for second phase of repairs; reopens in December.

2017: Incline closes in August for third and final phase of repairs, totaling about $5 million and made possible through grants sought by Colorado Springs; reopens in November.

March 17, 2020: Manitou City Council orders emergency closure of Incline due to COVID-19.

May 26, 2020: Manitou officials present a proposal for reservations and possible fees to control crowds.

June 8, 2020: Incline remains closed.

Sources: Eric Swab, author of “Utility to Attraction: A History of the Mt. Manitou Park and Incline Railway,” and Gazette reporting

