A familiar name in Colorado Springs parks has worked behind the scenes in efforts to see a long-dormant open space fully realized on the city's east side.
From afar — he moved to the lower elevations of Bellingham, Wash., in 2020 for his wife's health — Lee Milner has remained plugged into the Springs' outdoor issues that have been his passion since arriving in town in the 1980s.
He has continued to work his networks from a lifetime in conservation. He's continued relationships with local leaders whose respect he gained on his way to winning the mayor's Spirit of the Springs award before moving — a prize that came after championing such initiatives as the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program, which since 1997 has used sales tax portions to secure and maintain recreation land. Another proud accomplishment for Milner was seeing Corral Bluffs preserved, the rugged tract to the east with international acclaim for its archaeological significance.
Milner's obsession as of late: the nearly 700 acres adjacent to Corral Bluffs off U.S. 24 and Marksheffel Road. That's Jimmy Camp Creek Park. Milner wants to see it opened after sitting 34 years in the public trust.
"I look at this as a legacy project for me," said Milner, 74.
He knew the buttons to push leading up to a recent City Council meeting, in which opening Jimmy Camp Creek emerged as a topic of discussion. Milner's pals on the council, at-large representatives Wayne Williams and Tom Strand, joined calls of others for a master plan to launch.
That would mark the first step toward trail development and public access — but funding for that process is in question, with TOPS strapped for cash and tied to other priorities. Milner has posed raising funds himself through various donors.
Having overseen developments at Red Rock Canyon and Stratton open spaces among others, he knows opening day is still far off. He draws a comparison to the time the city acquired Jimmy Camp Creek in a Banning Lewis Ranch annexation agreement in 1988.
"It took Moses 40 years to get all the way from Egypt to the promised land," Milner said. "Trying to open Jimmy Camp Creek could very well take longer."
He said he understands the need to better understand the property's history.
It's not known for fossils like those at neighboring Corral Bluffs — those rarities revealing new life after the dinosaurs — but with its natural springs and shaded, old-growth protection, Jimmy Camp is known as a once-vital place for native tribes and Old West travelers.
At the council meeting, city archaeologist Anna Cordova called it "pretty overwhelming." She's planning a survey for the area this year, said to be the first in more than two decades.
All along, officials' idea has been to acquire property to connect Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek and manage them as one mosaic. That was Milner's thinking.
"Up until the TOPS election," he said.
A measure to bolster TOPS funding failed last fall, with a notable disparity of votes coming from the city's east side. It was a reminder that those residents, as Milner put it, have been "left out" of park development that has largely focused around the western mountains.
That propelled Milner's focus on Jimmy Camp Creek, along with proposed plans by Banning Lewis Ranch-owning Norwood Development Group showing potentially thousands of homes and businesses on the park's border. The company has called Jimmy Camp Creek "an asset to the entire community" and has pledged "thoughtful development."
Milner and other advocates have called on the city not to wait for that development.
Since surviving cancer the past year, Milner has been thinking about a phrase. He doesn't much like the phrase, carpe diem.
"It refers to a time too long. Like, how many seconds are in a day? I don't know," he said. "I believe in carpe momentum. Seize the moment."