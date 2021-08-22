Friendly hoppers: Meet the wallabies at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

There’s a parade every morning at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — a red-necked wallaby parade.
It happens shortly after the gates open to visitors at 9 a.m., when Australia Walkabout keeper Bruce Dunbar throws open the doors of the building where the wallabies spend their nights. All eight of them, including the 6-month-old unnamed joey living in mama Gidgee’s pouch, come bouncing out, eager to hop down the walkway to their grassy yard area, where they spend their days grazing on grass and leaves, doing zoomies around the property and napping during the heat of the day.
The social creatures love Dunbar, who’s cared for them for three and a half years. They gently eat almonds, a special treat, from his hands, while the females allow him to do pouch peeks to check for surprise embryos, which recently happened, and to monitor their development.
Ten-year-old Matilda, matriarch of the mob (a group of wallabies), will follow Dunbar throughout the exhibit. And 10-year-old Alif and 13-year-old Bentley are never far apart. The two best buddies can often be found snoozing in a patch of sun.
Dunbar loves their individual personalities.
“They’re all so different, but all so friendly and interactive,” he said. “They’re curious. It’s really fun to see them do their thing.”
Wallabies — just tiny kangaroos?
Kind of. The most noticeable difference between the two species is size. Wallaby males top out close to 50 pounds and females are around 25-30 pounds, while a large kangaroo can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 200 pounds. There are a few differences in their teeth and other such physicalities, but mostly it’s size.
Here’s a joey, there’s a joey
Wallaby reproduction is fascinating. Because the marsupials tend to have a rather short lifespan — five to seven years in the wild, and sometimes into their teens under zoo care — ladies get pregnant at an early age. Three-year-old Gidgee’s new joey is her second. Her first, Clifford, is 18 months old. The new joey, who will soon receive his official name, likes to pop his noggin out of his mom’s pouch in the morning, see what’s going on in the world, and return to his cozy home. He’s been out of the pouch once, Dunbar said, though it was an accident. That’s how it usually starts, though, and soon enough he’ll start to venture out more. Gidgee also will encourage him out. Her pouch has muscle control, so she can position herself and relax the muscle.
“It’s easier for the joey to stretch and reach out,” Dunbar said, “giving them more ability to reach things closer. But then their own curiosity ends up propelling them out of the pouch.”
Calling a timeout on pregnancy
Impending mamas can push pause on a pregnancy if conditions aren’t suitable, especially for wallabies in Australia, where droughts and loss of resources are common. If mom decides she’s not in a good spot physically to raise a joey, she can pause development of the embryo. When the rainy season returns and plants are more abundant, she can restart development.
Gidgee pushed pause on her latest joey, Dunbar said. She had Clifford in her pouch, and at some point bred with wallaby P. Sherman. After Clifford left the pouch, staff checked her a month later, which is how long a wallaby pregnancy lasts, and there he was, a teeny joey.
Team Veggie
Wallabies eat a lot of roughage: lettuce, leafy greens, tree boughs and fresh bark, in addition to grass and leaves. Keepers supplement their diet with carrots and sweet potatoes, and a monthly portion of fruit, such as blueberries. The sugar from fruit can be harmful to their digestive systems. Special treats include peanut butter, plain popcorn and almonds.
Crowd pleasers
Zoo visitors must stay on the walkway and off the grassy areas in Australia Walkabout. The wallabies are friendly and like human interaction, but they also need a safe space to retreat to if they start feeling anxious. But if they’re within reach, visitors are encouraged to say hello and stroke the soft fur on their backs.
Where in the world are wallabies?
When the British were still settled in Australia, they brought wallabies around the world, Dunbar said, and small pockets of the marsupials still exist in unintended places, including Scotland and France. There are even about 100 wild wallabies living in Hawaii. It’s believed their ancestors escaped from a zoo about 40 to 50 years ago.
