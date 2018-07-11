Fried Sweet Cherry Pies
Yield: 12 servings
For the dough
3 cups flour, plus more as needed
1/2 cup lard or vegetable shortening, at room temperature
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
For the filling
2 cups pitted and halved sweet cherries
1 cup dried, tart cherries, chopped
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
For assembly
2 to 3 cups canola or another neutrally flavored oil
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
Procedure:
For the dough: Lay a large piece of plastic wrap on the counter and lightly flour it.
Combine the 3 cups of flour, the lard or shortening, granulated sugar and salt in a food processor; pulse about 15 times, until just combined. Pour in the buttermilk; process to form a smooth, sticky dough. Scrape it out onto the floured plastic wrap, then form the dough into a block that’s about 6 inches by 4 inches. Wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, and up to 2 days.
For the filling: Use a fork or potato masher to mash together the sweet cherries, dried cherries, granulated sugar and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring all the time; cook at a boil for about 10 minutes, until thick and jammy, stirring often to avoid scorching. Let cool completely.
To assemble the fried pies, bring the dough to room temperature for 30 minutes. Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels and set a wire cooling rack inside.
Lightly flour the countertop. Unwrap the dough and roll out the dough on it to a rectangle about 16 inches by 12 inches, and about 1/4 inch thick. Stamp out a dozen 4-inch rounds, keeping the cuts close together to minimize waste. Place 2 tablespoons of the filling in the center of each circle. Lift the round of dough carefully and keep the filling securely in the center. Press the edges together with your thumb and forefinger, pushing out any air bubbles, then place the pie back down on the floured countertop and enthusiastically crimp the edge with a fork. Repeat until all the pies have been formed, filled, pinched and crimped.
Heat about 2 inches of oil to 350 degrees in a straight-sided, heavy skillet (such as a 10-inch cast-iron pan). Slide about three pies at a time into the hot oil. Do not crowd. The pies will lower the temperature of the oil in the pan, so adjust the heat accordingly and watch that it doesn’t get too hot. It will take a total of 3 minutes to cook the pies. Watch as their crusts blister and crackle, turning them every 30 seconds to avoid scorching. Use tongs, a spider or a slotted spoon to keep the pies turning. Once the pies are golden brown, transfer them to the rack to drain. Repeat to cook all the pies.
Let them cool for a few minutes, then dust generously with confectioner’s sugar and serve. The filling will be very hot, so be careful.
Note: Serve these treats warm.
Make ahead: The dough needs to be refrigerated at least 4 hours and up to 2 days in advance, or it can be frozen for up to a month. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator. The filling can be refrigerated up to 1 week in advance. The pies are best when served right away.
From columnist and cookbook author Cathy Barrow.